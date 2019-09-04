Efforts on to make trains, stations plastic free: Angadi

The Indian Railway will make all its stations and trains free of plastic in a phased manner, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said on Wednesday. He said the South Western Railway was already in talks with some artisans from Karnataka to supply 'kulhad' (clay pots) for serving tea on trains, instead of the plastic cups.

Angadi was speaking to reporters near here after flagging off the bi-weekly train between Vasco (Goa) and Belgaum (Karnataka). Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar were present on the occasion.

Angadi said the Railways' initiative to shift towards plastic free operations will help farmers and artisans as demand for their products will go up. "Right now, we can say, the Indian Railways is 25 per cent plastic free. We want to make it 100 per cent for which attempts have begun from now," he said.

"The prime minister appealed to people on the Independence Day to shun use of plastic and we all have to join hands for the cause," the minister said. Angadi, however, ruled out a complete ban on carrying or use of plastic in trains or on railway stations.

"Having a law won't help. People will have to be aware about it and they should decide to make the stations and trains plastic free," he said..

