Delhi: Truck driver dies in crash

A dumper truck driver was killed after his vehicle crashed into a stationary lorry in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday. Santosh, a resident of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, died in the accident which occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on the Outer Ring near Gopalpur, a senior police officer said.

The driver of the ill-fated truck was heading towards Kashmere Gate, police said, adding that he was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said. After conducting post-mortem at the Sabzi Mandi mortuary, the body was handed over to his family members, the officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered, he added.

