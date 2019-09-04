High-level team of DoNER ministry to visit J-K

A high-level team of officers from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to look into the new reforms and best practices that can be introduced in the region. "The key focus areas of the visit will be sustainable livelihood giving due emphasis on women empowerment and community based bottom-up approach, eco-tourism and bamboo-based cottages," an official statement said on Wednesday.

Union Minister of DoNER, Jitendra Singh recently chaired a meeting with his officials and discussed various issues and developments related to the upcoming visit. Exchange exposure programmes of North East and Jammu and Kashmir of farmers and artisans, promotional showrooms of local products, community-based natural resource management, training of J&K artisans, collaboration programmes on skill development and cultural exposure and exchange programme are the other focus areas of the visit.

The government is keen on the development of Jammu and Kashmir and has announced several measures after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. In this series, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met three different groups of representatives comprising sarpanches (village heads) and members of civil society groups from the region, the first such meeting after Article 370 was revoked.

He assured of providing Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover to each panch and sarpanch, restoring communications in the region according to the situation and full statehood when normalcy returns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)