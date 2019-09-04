Gujarat gets 99.79 pc of average annual rain this monsoon

Heavy rains lashed parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday, a government department said, adding that the state has received nearly 100 per cent of the average annual rainfall this season. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Olpad in Surat received 148 mm rainfall in four hours, while Mangrol in Junagadh got 103 mm showers in six hours.

"The state received 99.79 per cent of long period average (LPA) rainfall till Tuesday, or 814.3 mm of annual average rainfall of 816 mm," the SEOC said. The state's Bharuch and Rajkot districts were also hit by heavy downpour on Wednesday, it said.

District-wise, Chhota Udepur received the highest rainfall of the season at 140.7 per cent, followed by Bharuch in south Gujarat - 137.78 per cent, Narmada -123.12 per cent and Surat-113.79 per cent, the SEOC said. Besides, Devbhomi Dwarka district received the lowest rainfall of the season at 66.7 per cent, followed by Porbandar - 69.96 per cent and Gir Somnath -76.94 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in south and north regions of Gujarat on Thursday, and across the state on Friday and Saturday. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and extremely heavy rainfall in south Gujarat districts and Saurashtra, over next three days.

Some parts of Kheda, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, and Chhota Udepur districts are likely to receive heavy showers during this period, it said..

