Farmer commits 'suicide over debt burden'

A farmer in Odisha's Sambalpur district, who allegedly attempted suicide due to crop failure and deb burden, died on Wednesday, family sources said. The deceased farmer was identified as Abdhut Pradhan (45) of Khairmal vilage under Jujumura block in Sambalpur district, officials said.

Jujumura Tahasildar, Sukanta Nayak said he has heard about Pradhan's death and "is inquiring into the matter." Pradhan had consumed poison on August 28 and succumbed at a private hospital Wednesday. "My father was under severe mental pressure over debt burden as well as a disturbed agricultural activities due to erratic rainfall this time," Pradhan's 24-year-old son Manoj said.

He said the family owned seven acres of land. Pradhan had grown paddy seedlings to transplant them in his seven acres of land during the current kharif season, but could manage to do it only in two acre of land due to inadequate rainfall. Khairmal is a non-irrigated village and the farmers of the village solely depend on monsoon to carry out paddy cultivation during the kharif season.

Pradhan had taken loan of around Rs 3 lakh, his family claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)