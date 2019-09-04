Three students arrested over violence at university in Noida

Three students of a private university here were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a clash between two groups at the institution on August 28, police said. Two final year students of Amity University had suffered grievous injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 20-25 men who had barged into their classroom, according to the police.

The university has also suspended 11 students and constituted a proctorial inquiry into the matter, an Amity University official told PTI. The ruckus had ensued after an alleged dispute over parking with a woman, also from the same university, and her male friend who were in an SUV, while the men were in hatchback, officials said.

Two FIRs were registered at the Sector 39 police station, one on complaint of molestation by the woman against the two students. The other FIR was lodged on complaint by one of the two injured students. "Three students were arrested from their residence this evening in connection with the violence. They are among the five accused named in the FIR by one of the injured student and belong to the same university. Others accused are unidentified," Noida SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

They have been arrested under IPC sections 147, 148 (related to rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), he said. Jaiswal said police are collecting evidence like CCTV footage, talking to witnesses and recording statement, and FIRs have been registered on complaint from both sides to ensure proper investigation.

"The woman has claimed molestation, which is a serious allegation and hence, an FIR has been registered. On the other side, the boys suffered injuries and their FIR was also registered. FIR is not the end of the matter, it is the beginning of probe and law will take its own course, and strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said. The Noida Police also clarified that both the men who suffered injuries were fine now.

"Both of them are fine now. None of them is in hospital. People should avoid rumours from social media," he said, adding that further probe is underway. Meanwhile, the Amity University has suspended 11 students in connection with the violence, and said it is cooperating with the police in the investigation.

"There was a personal altercation between a boy and a girl which was dealt immediately by the university officials. Later both individuals filed police complaint against each other and the police are investigating," a university spokesperson said. "The university has also set up a proctorial discipline committee to look into the matter. We have suspended 11 students over the matter," the spokesperson added.

