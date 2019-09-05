International Development News
Woman student accuses classmate of passing casteist remarks

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:12 IST
A woman student of the Ambedkar University on Wednesday alleged that her classmate passed casteist remarks at her, a police official said. She, along with her friends, went to the Kashmere Gate police station to lodge a complaint, he said.

Police said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter. The inquiry is being carried out by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer, the official said.

Both the parties have been called on Thursday by the police and will be questioned in the matter, he added.

COUNTRY : India
