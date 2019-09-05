International Development News
24-year-old man falls in Mithi river; dies

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:41 IST
A 24-year-old man fell in the Mithi river and drowned during heavy rain on Wednesday at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in western suburbs, police said. The incident took place at Bharatnagar, which is adjacent to the Mithi river in the BKC area this evening, an official said.

The deceased, identifed as Mohammed Shahrukh Rafique Shaikh, fell in the river while walking with his two friends, an official said. He was rushed to civic-run Bhabha hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered at the BKC police station.

COUNTRY : India
