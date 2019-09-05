3 arrested for conducting illegal sex determination tests in JK's Samba distt

Three Punjab residents have been arrested on charges of conducting illegal sex determination tests in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Thursday. Ranjeet Singh, Rajinder Kour and Paramjeet Kour were arrested from a house in the district's Ghagwal area during a raid on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Police have seized an ultrasound machine and other medical equipment which were used for conducting illegal sex determination tests, he said. The accused persons are residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab and were operating from the rented house. Three sharp-edged weapons were also recovered from Singh's car during the raid, the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Sex Selection Determination Prohibited and Regulation Act, 2002, and the Arms Act against them, he said.

