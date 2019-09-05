Delhi zoo's last cape buffalo dies after consuming plastic bag, probe ordered

The Delhi zoo on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the death of its last cape buffalo allegedly due to consumption of a plastic bag. The male cape buffalo died on August 27.

The veterinary officer who conducted the postmortem found a plastic-like material in the stomach of the animal, an official said. Riyaz Khan, the zoo's curator, said, "The administration has taken a serious note of the incident and an inquiry has been ordered into it. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty."

Former joint director A K Bhowmik will lead the probe and submit a report. Khan said samples of the plastic-like material have been sent to a laboratory in Bareilly.

"Though there's a complete ban on plastic inside the zoo, polythene bags find their way to animal enclosures through birds," Khan said. The zoo had banned plastic in 1992. Authorities have also put up notice boards warning visitors against bringing plastic inside, he said.

Another zoo official said the cape buffalo was very old and stones were also found inside its stomach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)