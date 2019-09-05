Irani to felicitate districts, states which successfully implemented Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will on Friday felicitate districts and states that have successfully implemented the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme which aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child. According to an official statement, the states and districts will be felicitated for performing well in improving Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) according to the Health Management Information System (HMIS) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, and for excellent performance in awareness generation and outreach.

The Union minister will commend principal secretaries and commissioners of five states and district magistrates and deputy commissioners of 10 districts from nine states for consistent improvement in SRB. District magistrates and deputy commissioners of 10 additional districts from eight states will also be felicitated for outstanding performance under awareness generation and outreach activities, the statement said.

A presentation will also be made to show innovative interventions undertaken by the winning states and districts, it said. The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, launched on January 22, 2015, is being implemented in 640 districts and all of them are covered through advocacy and media campaign.

Of these districts, 405 are covered under multi-sectoral intervention in which 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme grant is provided directly to district magistrates and deputy commissioners for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. The latest reports on state and Union territory-wise SRB data for the period 2014-15 and 2018-19, show increase in SRB from 918 to 931, showing improving trends at the national level.

