New book to unravel myths, traditions and uses of Indian flowers

Their sight can brighten a dull day, serve them on a platter and they tickle the taste buds, apply them on the body and they heal and cure too. Flowers, for the longest time, have been an intrinsic part of our lives and acknowledging their importance is a new book, "Phoolpur: Indian Flowers, Their Myths, Traditions and Usage".

Written by Jhelum Biswas Bose, the book will hit stands on September 8, publishing house Penguin India announced on Wednesday. Forced to take a sabbatical because of her chronic breathing troubles, Bose turned to flowers for solace, and soon a "blossoming connection with flowers deepened her understanding of herself and the world around her".

"I wrote the book because I wanted to share with others how flowers can heal our lives and make it brighter. For instance, Bach flower remedy helped me in healing by strengthening my emotions, floral essential oils inspired me to make fragrances. "... In short, flowers, when you spend a little time with them, make you mindful and that in turn makes you a happier and healthier person," Bose said.

In the book, the author sheds light on the "subtle" power and meaning of different Indian flowers, and teaches us how to gainfully use them in living spaces, foods, and beauty and healing treatments. Gurveen Chaddha, commisioning editor at the publishing house, said the book was not just an introduction to making Indian flower essences at home, but will also teach how to cook with flowers, use flower essential oils to balance chakras and meditate with flower essences, among other things.

"Indian flowers like Kamal, Genda, Gulab, Raat Ki Raani, Shiuli have long been used in decoration and to make the odd fragrance, but we don't know much about their symbolism, myths and folklore. And this is where flower goddess Jhelum comes in," she said. The book's foreword is written by actor Lisa Ray.

