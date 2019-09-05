'Over 1 lakh Gorkha members name excluded from NRC final list'

Members of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) on Thursday claimed that the names of more than one lakh Gorkhas belonging to the community are missing from the NRC final list. "Many people have started coming to us complaining that their name has been excluded from the final NRC list. The people who participated in the Assam movement along with Gorkha bonafide citizens have been specifically targeted. More than 1 lakh Gorkhas name have not appeared on the list," said Prakash Dahal Sharma, General Secretary, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha, Assam wing.

Disheartened by the NRC final list, Dharma Datta Sharma said:" My name has not come in the NRC list. I have a family of seven people and all have been excluded. I have a certificate from 1967. I submitted all the relevant documents. Govinda Sharma, another member said: "I had submitted the documents. My mother's name is on the list but the names of four of us have been excluded."

"In my family, only two people have their names on the list. I had submitted the document of my father who retired in 1969 from Assam rifles but still our names have not come on the list," said Ramu Sharma. Toyanath Sharma, a retired Army soldier said, "I have served in the Kargil war and on the major posts like Jammu and Kashmir. I have also received operation Vijay Star, Vijal Medal and other recognitions from the Indian government. I am a Gorkha bonafide citizen. My name has been excluded which is very unfortunate for me."

The final list of NRC was published on August 31 and over 19 lakh people were excluded from the list. "A total of 3, 11, 21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19, 06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had said.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

