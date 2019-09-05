Karna Minister withdraws remarks on door delivery of liquor

Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh on Thursday retracted his statement favouring door delivery of liquor to individuals with required permits, after it drew flak from several women's organisations. He further clarified that there was no such proposal before the state government.

".. I was asked (by a media person) about the online booking and supply of drinks I did not know about the system.. I was talking about the permit system in some states, where there is prohibition, as an example. It has been wrongly interpreted as if we are looking to implement door delivery (of liquor)," Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There's no proposal before the government to do so... Because if done, it will affect families, and our women folk should not face any problem." "... since liquor is available easily here, there's no need for that here," he added. Nagesh had on Wednesday spoken in favour of door delivery of liquor to individuals who have required permits.

He, however said it has to be decided at the higher level and public opinion in this regard also needs to be considered. The Minister had also said he proposed introduction of mobile liquor shops for those living in hamlets, who otherwise consume illicit liquor and fall ill.

However, the Minister on Thursday clarified that there was no proposal to start mobile shops, before the government. Pointing out that in 'thandas' (hamlets) and other places bootlegging takes place, he said, officials have been asked to take action.

"Our officials are sensitising people, but there's little success. My wish is to tackle this - so a campaign will be launched," he added. The Minister also denied reports that Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa had sought an explanation from him following the backlash on his statement from women activists.

Responding to a query on the demand for prohibition, Nagesh said, "Whatever I say will be magnified and this isn't a question I can answer at my level. Any such proposal should be discussed at the highest levels, with the Chief Minister..." PTI KSU ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)