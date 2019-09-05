SSB-Armed Police Force of Nepal coordination meeting

A coordination meeting to consider security and other matters along the Indo-Nepal Border between the border guarding forces of the two countries will be held here on Friday, an official release said on Thursday. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guards the Indo-Nepal border while the Armed Police Force (APF) is the border guarding force of Nepal.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) level meeting between the SSB and AFP Nepal will be held to strengthen the security system on the Indo-Nepal border, to prevent illegal encroachments at 'No-Man's Land' and also to maintain and repair the border pillars between the two countries, the release said. There will be discussions on prevention of human and drug trafficking and to strengthen cooperation and understanding between officers and personnel at all level of SSB and APF.

An eight-member delegation from Nepal under the leadership of Nagendra Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Inspector General, Susari Brigade, Armed Police Force Nepal, have arrived to attend the meeting. the Indian team will be led by Amit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Sector HQ SSB, Ranidanga, Siliguri, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)