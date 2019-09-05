MP: STF arrests man for smuggling leopard skin in international market

Indore Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for smuggling the skin "Kind Leopard's", a rare leopard species, in the international market. The three accomplices of the accused person, Ghaffar, were caught by the forest department with the nails of the same species of King Leopard in November 2018, last year.

Soon after that, the police carried out a search operation to find the then missing accused Ghaffar who is allegedly involved in tiger skin smuggling. "We have apprehended Gaffar with leopard skin which is worth crore of rupees. Ghaffar's companions, Shakir Maulana, Shiva Baba and Baldev were first caught by the forest department. Soon after that, we had started searching for Ghaffar. Forest department had even announced a cash price reward for finding Ghaffar. Maharashtra CBI was also in search of this gang, but they were caught in Indore" said MA Sayyed, STF Inspector.

According to the police, 'King Leopard' is found in South Africa, but its existence was confirmed in the southern state of India, Karnataka and it is an extinct species. (ANI)

