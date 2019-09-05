Two siblings commit suicide by hanging in west Delhi

Two brothers have allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the iron railing of a window at their rented accommodation in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Kumar Dev and Chotte, they said.

According to the police, they received information of a foul smell coming from the house around 1 pm. During inquiry, it was found that Dev had rented the house around four months ago, officials said.

Police broke open the main gate and found Dev and Chotte hanging from the iron railing of the window, they said. The bodies were found in a decomposed state. No suicide note has been recovered, the officials said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to DDU Hospital for autopsy.

