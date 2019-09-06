2 kg hashish seized, 2 held at Mumbai airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seized 2 kilograms of contraband hashish, worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, from two passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here on Thursday. The Doha bound duo, identified as Md Tarique Irfan Inayatullah Mansoori and Zahira Mohammed Tarique Irfan Mansoori, was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further action.

According to police, during the pre-embarkation security check at Terminal-2, some suspicious items were noticed in two handbags. "On detailed inspection, some unusual bumps were noticed at the bottom of the bags. When they were opened, four packets (two packets in each bag) wrapped in carbon foil weighing approximately 2 kg were detected. On opening the packets drug was found," said a CISF release. (ANI)

Also Read: "Mentally unsound" man scales airport wall, walks up to plane

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)