India, S Korea ink pact to provide logistical support to each other's navies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeongdoo to boost bilateral defence ties, particularly on enhancing cooperation between defence firms of the two countries and extending logistical support to each other's navies. During the wide-ranging talks, held on Thursday in Seoul, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Two major agreements to further defence educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other's navies were signed, it said. Singh and Jeong noted that defence cooperation lies at the heart of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea.

They discussed the ongoing cooperation at service-to-service level and prospects for enhanced cooperation between defence industries of India and Korea. The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, the statement said.

Singh also paid homage at the National Cemetery of Korea to the brave martyrs who had laid down their lives for the Korean nation. He also visited the War Memorial and presented a copy of the citation received by the Indian 60th Para Field Hospital for its exceptional contributions during the Korean War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)