Man held with country-made pistol in Jammu

PTI Jammu
Updated: 06-09-2019 15:30 IST
A suspected criminal was arrested with a country-made pistol in the outskirts of the Jammu city, police said on Friday. Inderveer Singh alias 'Jaddu', a resident of Raipur-Satwari, was seen moving under suspicious circumstances by a police patrolling party at Gangyal late Thursday and was subsequently subjected to frisking, a police official said.

A country-made pistol and a live round was recovered from his possession, he said. Singh was arrested and a case under Arms Act has been registered against him, he said adding further investigation is on.

COUNTRY : India
