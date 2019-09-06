New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm LUCKNOW DES16 UP-IAS-LD FIR FIR against IAS officer for 'murdering' wife Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against an IAS officer posted as Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) for allegedly murdering his wife. DEHRADUN DEL24 UKD-LD ORDINANCE-EX CM-RENT Ukd promulgates ordinance, exempts ex-CMs from paying market rate rent for govt bungalows Dehradun: In a major relief to former Uttarakhand chief ministers, state Governor Baby Rani Maurya has promulgated an ordinance, exempting them from paying rent at market rate for the bungalows they had been allotted by the government as ex-CMs.

CHANDIGARH DES15 PB-EXPLOSION TARN TARAN Tarn Taran blast happened during bomb-making, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: The two people killed and one injured in a blast in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran were trying to make a bomb in a bottle, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday. BATALA DES14 PB-BLAST-AMARINDER Panel under chief secy, DGP to find firecracker factories in residential areas: Pb CM Batala (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Friday setting up of a committee under the chief secretary and the DGP to identify firecracker factories in residential areas across the state so that those could be shut down.

JAIPUR DES11 RJ-FIRING Rajasthan: Notorious criminal flees as gang members open fire at police station Jaipur: A notorious criminal from Haryana on Friday escaped from a police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where he was held, after more than a dozen men barged in and opened indiscriminate fire, officials said. ALIGARH DES10 UP-AMU-KASHMIRI STUDENTS 4 AMU Kashmiri students show-caused for protest Aligarh (UP): Four Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University have been served show-cause notices by the authorities for holding a protest at the campus, official sources said on Friday..

