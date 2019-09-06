International Development News
Notorious criminal arrested from Jhajjar

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 06-09-2019 17:03 IST
Notorious criminal arrested from Jhajjar

A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs two lakh was arrested by Haryana police from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, police said on Friday. Sachin was a sharp-shooter of the Raju Basaudi gang, police said in a statement.

A resident of Dulhera village, Sachin was arrested by Rohtak Special Task Force near Kundali-Manesar-Palwal bridge on Bahadurgarh-Jhajjar road on Thursday. He was wanted in more than two-dozen cases related to murder, attempt to murder, ransom, loot, car-jacking, robbery, snatching registered in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

In Rohtak, a case was registered against him for allegedly killing a resident of village Gaddi Kheri in March this year.

COUNTRY : India
