BSF apprehends 6 B'deshi infiltrators at Indo-Bangla border

Six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while trying to cross over to India, BSF officials said on Friday. A BSF statement said the six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Swarupnagar, Bongaon and Gaighata areas of the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday night.

During preliminary investigation it was found that they had crossed over to India with the help of touts. The BSF have apprehended 173 Indian nationals and 884 illegal Bangladeshi intruders so far this year while they were trying to cross the international border, the statement said..

