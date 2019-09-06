First flood warning issued to Cauvery river districts

With increase in the inflow of water into the Mettur dam in Salem district, authorities on Friday issued a flood warning to 12 districts of Tamil Nadu through which the Cauvery water courses. In its first flood warning, the public works department cautioned people living on the banks of the Cauvery and low lying areas to move to safer places.

It also asked the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures in the downstream of Cauvery and also for safety and security of people and properties. Stating that the water level in the dam has reached 117.5 90 feet as against full level of 120 feet, authorities said the Ellis saddle sluice gates will be opened soon.

According to PWD sources, inflow into the dam increased followng heavy discharge from Karnataka. Discharge from the dam also increased from 18,000 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs from 5.30 PM accordingly.

The flood alert has been sounded for Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)