Fake note racket accused learnt printing technology in China:

A man arrested last week by Thane Crime Branch in connection with a fake currency racket was well-versed in the crime as he had learnt printing technology from China and was adept in the use of software available online for the purpose, an official said on Friday. Mari Kashi Mani was arrested on August 31, he said.

"We had arrested one Anabalagan Ganeshan Murtuvar (28) on August 29 from Thane east and seized 600 counterfeit 100- rupee notes. Murtuvar led us to Mani," said Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranavare from Crime Branch Unit V. "We raided Mani's home and found laptops, printers and a lamination machine. We also found papers with a high degree of sophistication for printing fake notes. There were papers with radium wire on which RBI was printed, watermarks depicting Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

"Mani was proficient in Corel Draw, designing, and various software. He learnt printing technology from China. He had even given 300 distinct serial numbers to the notes to make them look as authentic as possible," he informed. A case was registered with Kopri police against Mani and Murtuvar for making counterfeit notes, and further probe into the scope of the racket was underway, Ranavare added..

