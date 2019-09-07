Freedom fighter Heeralal Sharma dies at age 95

Freedom fighter Heeralal Sharma has passed away at the PBM government hospital here at the age of 95, his family members said on Saturday. Sharma, who took active part in freedom struggle and was also jailed for two years, was admitted to the hospital for some time and breathed his last on Friday night, they said.

He is survived by three sons and as many daughters, his family said. Large number of people paid floral tributes to Sharma whose last rites were performed on Saturday with full state honours at Dadhich funeral ground near Gogagate.

