International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies of heart attack in J-K's Reasi

PTI Jammu
Updated: 07-09-2019 16:49 IST
Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies of heart attack in J-K's Reasi

A 54-year-old pilgrim from Bihar died of a cardiac arrest after paying obeisance at the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Saturday. Kedar Choudhary, a resident of Bihar's Mannu Bahri village, collapsed near Bhairo Temple while returning from the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills late Friday, a police official said.

He said Choudhary was taken to a dispensary where he was declared dead by the doctors. His body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019