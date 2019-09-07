Light rain in Himachal

International Development News
PTI Shimla
Updated: 07-09-2019 17:54 IST
Light rain occurred at a few places in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours as monsoon was weak over the state during the period, the meteorological department said on Saturday. Gohar received 8 mm of rain, Banjar and Chail (3 mm) each and Dalhousie (1 mm), said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 34.4 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the state would witness rain till Friday, the department said.

COUNTRY : India
