Man held for killing wife in Jharkhand's Palamau

PTI Medininagar
Updated: 08-09-2019 11:51 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Joga village in the district on Saturday.

Mukhal Sao was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his 26-year-old wife at their residence in Joga village, an officer of Untari Road police station said. He said the motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent to Medininagar district hospital for post-mortem, he said.

COUNTRY : India
