70 acid attack cases in Odisha between 2011 and 2019: NGO

Seventy cases of acid attacks were reported in Odisha between 2011 and 2019, an NGO providing relief to the survivors said. The data was presented at a symposium on "Eradication of Acid Violence" organised here on Saturday by the Acid Survivors and Women Welfare Foundation (ASWWF).

ASWWF's Odisha chapter resident representative T N Panda said the organisation has provided support to 10 of the 70 acid attack survivors in Odisha. Anil Dhir, a volunteer, said of the 10, four have been rehabilitated.

The organisation's CEO and vice-chairman Rahul Verma, quoting National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, said 44 per cent of the acid attack survivors in the country are from north India, while 27 per cent are from the east. He said the organisation is planning to set up a psycho-social rehabilitation centre to provide care to the survivors.

