Ragpicker injured in 'chemical explosion' in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI): A 40-year-old man was injured in a suspected chemical explosion here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the man was opening a bag containing the chemical substance near a pavement when it exploded, they said, adding he sustained serious burns on both his hands and had to be hospitalised.

Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy said the victim is a beggar and ragpicker. The official clarified that it was not a bomb explosion and said the police were verifying from where he brought the chemical substance and also what kind of chemical it was.

Police and experts rushed to the spot and were further investigating..

