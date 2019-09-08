K'taka outfit donates Rs 25L worth of items to Shirdi temple

A Karnataka-based religious trust has donated over Rs 25 lakh worth of gold-covered rudrakshas as well silver items to the renowned Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi town, a temple functionary said on Sunday. The donation from the Shri Shirdi Saibaba Seva Samiti in Davangere in Karnataka comprises 108 rudrakshas having 642 grams of gold worth Rs 22.65 lakh, and silver bouquets, plates and garland costing Rs 3.24 lakh, an official said.

A rudraksha is the seed of the elaeocarpus ganitrus tree, and is used as prayer beads and in organic jewellery. PTI COR BNM BNM.

