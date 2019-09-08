Book to discuss LGBTQ inclusion in corporate India

A new book on the story of corporate India's tryst with LGBTQ inclusion will hit the stands next year, Westland Publications has announced. The announcement of the book, "Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in Corporate India", comes at a time when India celebrates the first anniversary of historic Supreme Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality.

On September 6, 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC. Written by Parmesh Shahani, founder of the Godrej India Culture Lab and vice-president at Godrej Industries, the book traces the author's eventful journey from the high-powered boardrooms of corporate India to the Pride marches in the streets while amplifying the voices of the brave young Indians fighting for LGBTQ inclusion.

"Being LGBTQ inclusive is a very Indian thing to do. It is very much a part of our Indian culture and heritage and in this book I am writing about how so many enlightened companies have understood this and are benefiting from it. "Remember, when you are inclusive, you are not doing a favour to LGBTQ people, you are actually doing a favour to your own selves. How? Wait till the book's release and you will know," said Sahani, who is also author of "Gay Bombay: Globalization, Love and (Be)Longing in Contemporary India".

The book, the publisher said, is a must-read for anyone that wants to understand the pulse of modern India. "Parmesh's story sets context to the struggle that the LGBTQ community witnesses in the corporate world as well as the many victories and losses in court around the draconian section 377 that was finally read down in 2018.

"The timing of the book serves as a reminder to the landmark verdict made a year ago that spelt joy and united thousands in the country. We hope this book sparks more conversations on why inclusivity is a way forward in society," Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland Publishing, said.

