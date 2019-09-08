Jethmalani's demise marks the end of an era: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, saying his demise is the end of an era. Singh said: "Jethmalani was an extraordinary person. His demise is the end of an era. He was not only an eminent lawyer but he also had great political wisdom."

"Jathmalani's was a special person with a very sharp personality. He was not afraid of speaking out his mind," Singh said in a statement. "He will be remembered for the courage with which he fought famous cases and helped people who were in need," the Deputy Chairman said.

"I pray his soul rest in peace and God give strength to his family," the Deputy Chairman added. Jethmalani, also a former Union Minister, passed away this morning at his residence in the national capital. He was 95. (ANI)

Also Read: Goa CM condoles demise of Ram Jethmalani

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)