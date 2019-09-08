Amit Shah likely to visit Hyderabad on Telangana State Liberation Day: G Kishan Reddy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, said G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs. Speaking to ANI on Sunday about the TS Liberation Day Celebration, Reddy said: "Former state governments were scared of parties like Congress and AIMIM who used to oppose the celebration but we are determined to make it happen. BJP will celebrate September 17 (Liberation Day) with the help of the civil society and there are chances that Amit Shah would also accompany us for the event."

Reddy asserted that the current economic state would get better in the upcoming days. "The opposition says that it is not the right time for BJP to celebrate 100 days owing to the economic situation. But this situation is a global phenomenon and when compared to the other countries like the US and China, our situation stands at a better place. We are hopeful that the present condition would change in the upcoming days," he added.

Talking about the current economic status of the country, Reddy stated that the government is taking every possible step to improve the situation by pushing more investment in the agriculture, infrastructure and banking sector. Commenting on the removal of Article 370, Reddy stated, "The situation is improving as restrictions are being lifted from the majority of areas. Although some of the areas are kept under restrictions due to security inputs, the condition is very much normal as cell phone connectivity, local transportation, business, and educational institutions have been reinstated for the public." (ANI)

