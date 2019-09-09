Odisha gets Rs 16,000cr in first 100 days of NDA-II: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said Odisha has received a central assistance of over Rs 16,000 crore during the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term. He said the Centre has provided funds mostly for infrastructure development in the state.

"Odisha government has received Rs 4,678 crore for rebuilding infrastructure damaged by cyclone Fani in three phases," said the Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers at a press conference held on "100 days of NDA Government 2.0" here. The state also received the highest Rs 5,933.89 crore as assistance under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), he said.

Mandaviya said the Centre has sanctioned about Rs 6,000 crore for infrastructure development of railway network in the state. Claiming that the central government fully supported Odisha to tackle the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani, he urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to build cyclone resistant infrastructure in the state.

"The need of the hour is to set up cyclone resistant infrastructure in Odisha. I appeal to Naveen ji for taking special care to make infrastructure in coastal areas that can remain unaffected by such cyclones," Mandaviya said. The union minister also said that people in Paradip Port area will find more job opportunities due to new projects coming up in the port.

"Paradip port area is now set to become an industrial hub. Works are going on. These projects will create more jobs for people living in the area," he said. He also said the ministry has decided to pick two lighthouses in Odisha to develop them as tourist spots in the state.

This facility will also create new jobs, Mandaviya said. He appealed to Patnaik to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide better healthcare to people of Odisha.

Among others, Mandaviya also highlighted the NDA government's decision on removing Article 370, improving Parliamentary outcomes, repealing Triple Talaq as some of the measures taken by the NDA government in the first 100 days of the second Narendra Modi government..

