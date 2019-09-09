Out on bail, drug peddler caught smuggling heroin again in HP

A suspected drug peddler, out on bail after being arrested nearly five months ago, was nabbed again on Monday with 13.44 gm heroin in his possession in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said. Gupt Ram of Mahuchar village was arrested in the Dhalpur area of the district, they said.

He was earlier arrested by Kullu police on April 24 after 22 gm heroin was found on him but he was released on bail, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said. A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him, he said.

After being released, Ram started misleading police with false information about other heroin dealers while he himself continued to peddle drugs, Singh added. PTI DJI IJT

