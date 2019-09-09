International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Monsoon weakens in Himachal Pradesh

PTI Shimla
Updated: 09-09-2019 17:48 IST
The weather in Himachal Pradesh remained dry on Monday as the monsoon started weakening in the state, the Meteorological Department said.

The Met centre in Shimla has predicted rain in some parts of the state till September 15.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 35.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 9.8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
