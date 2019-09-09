Gujarat: Elderly woman injured in leopard attack

An 80-year-old woman was seriously injured in an attack by a leopard on Monday outside her house in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said. A big cat attacked Monghiben Parmar in early morning when she was sleeping outside her house in Jivapar village, which falls under the Gir-East division of the forest, said ChiefConservator of Forests (CCF), Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada.

Parmar sustained severe injuries on her head, he said, adding that the woman was referred to Amreli civil hospital. Vasavada said a cage has been set up near the village to trap the big cat on prowl.

The attack on Parmar is the latest in a series of similar incidents near the Gir forest in the last one month. PTI PJT PD NSK NSK.

