Three killed in ambulance-truck collision

At least three occupants of an ambulance, including its driver were killed and three others seriously injured when the vehicle hit a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday. The mishap took place early morning when the ambulance carrying a patient and four attendants was crossing Chhatia Chhak on NH-16 in Jajpur district, said Deepak Kumar Jena, inspector-in-charge of Barachana police station.

The ambulance was on way from Dasarathpur area in Jajpur district to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The ambulance driver failed to spot the truck and hit its rear. Under its impact two of its passengers were killed on the spot, while four others including the driver of the ambulance sustained serious injuries, he said.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the local police station and Chandikhole fire office, whose personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured from the mangled vehicle, the IIC said. The four injured were rushed to SCBMH where the driver succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The condition of the three injured persons is stated to be critical by doctors attending on them. We have seized the mangled ambulance and also the stationary truck and are investigating the incident, said Deepak Kumar Jena, inspector-in-charge of Barachana police station.

Condition of the three injured persons is stated to be critical, he said. Police said the ambulance driver was identified but the identity of the other two dead is yet to be known.

PTI COR SKN KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)