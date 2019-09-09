Rajnath Singh chairs meeting to review preparation for Defence Expo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of a committee to review the preparation for the 11th edition of Defence Expo scheduled to be held in Lucknow next year. The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officers of the Defence Ministry.

The Expo brochure was also released on the occasion. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders was signed and exchanged between the officials of the Ministry of Defence and Uttar Pradesh Government. Reviewing the planning and arrangements for the event, Singh said that the Expo would give a great fillip to investments being sought for the defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

He expressed confidence that the state government would extend full cooperation for the successful conduct of the event. Nearly 300 acres of land has already been identified by the state government for the event. Adityanath said site levelling work is going on at present and the site would be handed over by the end of this month.

He said a land bank of 3,000 acres is available for companies desirous of investing in the state. The exhibition, which is slated to be held from February 5 to 8 next year, will showcase India's defence manufacturing prowess.

The expo will provide an opportunity to major foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It would provide a unique platform for the OEMs, exhibitors and private industry to display their latest innovations and capabilities. (ANI)

