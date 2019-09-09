3-day buyer-sellers meet in C'garh for farm produce, handlooms

A three-day international buyers and sellers meet will be held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur to promote sale of farm produce and handloom products, state Agriculture and Bio Diversity Minister Ravindra Choubey said on Monday. Around 60 international-level sellers from 16 countries, the same number of sellers from different states, and 120 local sellers are expected to participate in the meet, to be held from September 20-22, organised by Chhattisgarh Rajya Krishi Upaj Mandi, he said.

"Chhattisgarh is rich in food grains, oilseeds, forest produce, vegetables, handloom items, kosa, silks etc. The meet will ensure a platform for farmers, weavers, forest produce collectors and self help groups (SHGs) to sell their produce at right price," he claimed. The three-day meet will see trade interactions, MoU signings and product exhibitions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)