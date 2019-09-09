DGP visits Siachen base camp, Turtuk in Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Monday visited Siachen base camp and Turtuk border in Ladakh. DGP Singh visited the Siachen base camp on Monday morning and was received by the base Commander, Col Kuldeep Singh Dahiya, said officials, adding he interacted with the Army officers at the base camp.

They said Col Dahiya also briefed the police chief at the base camp, where he watched a documentary on the valour and sacrifices of the Army jawans and officers in the Siachen sector. Singh also paid homage to the martyrs by laying a floral wreath there at the Siachen War Memorial.

The DGP also visited the Siachen Battle School where he was briefed about the training of the Army personnel and equipment being utilized by them in the area. DGP Singh later visited Turtuk, where he was given a warm welcome by the civil society members and sarpanches. He also addressed a public gathering there.

During his address the DGP said the border area of Turtuk is unique in many ways including its culture. It attracts a number of tourists every year, he said, complementing the people there for preserving their culture and ethos.

He said the youths, particularly girls of the area, should actively take part in the recruitment of border battalion and women battalion which will be taken up shortly. The DGP announced that the police will provide assistance in establishing a library there for students, particularly girls.

