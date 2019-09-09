Hollongi airport should be operational by 2022: Arunachal guv

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Monday stressed the need for completion of the Greenfield Airport project at Hollongi in stipulated time for the "benefit of the border state and its people". Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the ambitious project on February 9.

Chairing a session of the NEC plenary at Guwahati, the governor said lack of air and road connectivity has hampered the state's prospects in various sectors. "The state, despite its scenic locales, resources and green cover, does not get its due as it lacks proper air, rail or road links. The North Eastern Council as the 'think tank' of the region must address these challenges and assist the state government.

"The greenfield airport should be operational by March 2022 and there should be no slippage. The airport is expected to go a long way in benefitting the border state and its people," he insisted. Mishra also expressed concern over "depleting wildlife habitat in the face of rapid development".

"It is important to adopt a sustainable and balanced approach to ensure that development work and conservation efforts do not come in the way of each other," he added. RMS RMS.

