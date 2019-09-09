Four TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Four fishermen from a coastal village in this district were arrested by Sri Lankan naval personnel for allegedly poaching in Neduntheevu off the Lankancoast on Monday

The fishermen from Kottaipattinam and their boat have been taken to Sri Lanka, officials said

More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing offKatchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday.

