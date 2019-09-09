5 children with deadly illness play top cop for a day

Five children with 'critical medical conditions' on Monday realised their dream of being a city Police Commissioner for a day. The officer Bhaskar Rao handed over charge to the children who were given a guard of honour by the police force, much to the zeal and admiration of the five youngsters.

The joy of the children afflicted by a life threatening disease knew no bounds as they were invited to the police commissionerate and asked to sit in the commissioner's seat. Speaking to reporters here, Rao said, "This was done with an intention to fulfil their wish of being a top officer for a day.".

Rao also saluted the children dressed in police attire. "We, BCP (Bengaluru city police) fulfilled the dreams of 05 children to be Police Commissioner for a day.

@CPBlr Sri. Bhaskar Rao, IPS handed over the charge to the children and motivate them to overcome in their critical medical conditions. BCP made their Dream Come True, Bengaluru city police tweeted..

