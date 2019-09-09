Guj man dies after being thrashed by transgenders

A man who was beaten up allegedly by a group of transgenders in Gujarat's Surat died on Monday, police said. A group of transgenders had come to Gehrilal Khatik's house in Limbayat area here on September 4 after the birth of his son and demanded Rs 11,000 as alms, Assistant Commissioner of Police P L Chaudhari said.

Chaudhari said Khatik, who runs a pan shop in the area, was left with severe head injuries after being beaten up when he asked them to settle for Rs 7,000. "Three persons were arrested for the attack. We will now be charging them with murder as Khatik died in SMIMER Hospital on Monday," Assistant Commissioner of Police P L Chaudhari said.

He identified the three accused as Renuka Kunvar, Bhagyashree Kunvar and Sagari Kunvar..

