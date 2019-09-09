Senior citizen found dead in Mulund, robbery-murder suspected

A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her home in suburban Mulund on Monday, with police suspecting she might have been killed by robbers. Rukhmani Damjibhai Jivrajbhai used to stay alone in the flat in the suburb's Ram Ratan Trivedi Road and her death came to light after a house-help did not get a response despite knocking on the door for a long time, an official said.

"We are probing various angles including robbery. We are waiting for the post mortem report. The police is in the process of registering a case," Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone VII Akhilesh Singh told PTI. She has three sons who were living separately, the DCP said.

A police source said there were injury marks on the woman's neck and things were scattered around in the house, possibly by those who attempted a robbery there..

