CPI(M) lashes out at Cong over death of contractor

The CPI(M) Monday lashed out at the Opposition Congress over the death of a contractor, found atop a under construction hospital run by a party owned trust in Kannur district and alleged it was involved in corruption amounting to crores of Rupees in running it. Muthupara Joseph (58) the contractor of the K Karunakaran Memorial Hospital at Cherupuzha, was found dead with his wrists slit, on the terrace of the building on September 5.

Joseph's relatives had alleged that the trust, which owns the hospital building, owes him around Rs 1.34 crore and that some Congress leaders, who are members of the trust, had met him last Wednesday to discuss the project and the money they owed him. The relatives had also alleged that some of the trust members had threatened him.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought a comprehensive probe into the death of Josephand said that the accounts and the dealings of the trust must be investigated by the Vigilance Department. "We need a comprehensive probe into the death of Joseph, who was the contractor of the building for the Congress controlled trust.

His death was unfortunate. This shows how the Congress leadership is handling each institutions," Balakrishnan told reporters. He also demanded that the Congress furnish the details of the funds collected in the name of the trust.

"Chennithala, who is otherwise vocal on all issues, is silent on this matter. The Congress leadership must change its stance protecting the culprits behind this," Balakrishnan said. Joseph was reported missing since the evening of September 4.

His relatives had lodged a police complaint, following which a search operations were conducted, but in vain. Police said it was a suspected case of suicide.PTI RRT APR APR.

