1984 Sikh riots: Case should be filed against Sonia, Rahul for shielding Kamal Nath, says Union Minister Harsimrat

Union Home Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday hit out at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi stating that a case should be registered against them for shielding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is an accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. "A case should be registered against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for shielding and protecting Kamal Nath in 1984 riot case. This is because Sonia was aware of what was going on. Rahul had the nerve to say that no Congressman has a hand in this and Captain Amarinder Singh gave them a clean chit in the case," Kaur said while speaking to ANI here.

"Those who shield Nath are equally responsible in the case," she said. The Union Minister asserted that it was shocking for all that 1984 accused was made the Chief Minister of Madya Pradesh.

"The Congress has gone to such an extent that accused like Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were given 'Z' plus security. They were made ministers. Can you imagine someone who is an accused and there are eye-witnesses, despite all this first he (Kamal Nath) was made Punjab's in-charge? When there was hue-cry from Punjabis he was made chief minister," she said. "I think they all stand totally exposed that for the sake of their chairs, they went to the extent to cover up the genocide of their own people ... They all need to be hanged for what they have done. I think they all need to be hanged," Kaur added.

Highlighting the importance of justice, she said: "The Widow Colony is located just next to Sajjan Kumar's residence. So that the poor women, whose everything was killed in front of their eyes, should not have the guts to fight for justice. But the SAD and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee have been supporting these people and fighting their cases." Kaur said that the time has come that the big fish who said "Sau Sikh Maar Diye To Kya Hua (What happened if 100 Sikhs were killed)" will eventually have to face the music."

"By saying so, Nath was agreeing that he had killed 100 Sikhs and no one was able to touch him. Despite this, no action was taken against him. He's been out for jail for 34 years. Now the Congress has been thoroughly exposed," she said. Stating that it is an emotional moment for the Sikh community today, the Union Minister said: "If Kamal Nath is not expelled, it is shameful that any Sikh should even vote for such a party."

She said that she is thankful that the Modi government allowed setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and now the accused are being convicted through the court. The SIT has opened a case against Nath. The SIT will consider the evidence and hear witnesses against the senior Congress leader.

"A big Victory for @Akali_Dal_ SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide," Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder S Sirsa said in a tweet. "Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath," he added. (ANI)

